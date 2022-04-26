Dr. Jimmy Kimmel Prescribes New Drug For Marge Greene

Jimmy Kimmel talks about Marge Greene's memory problems during her court testimony last week.

"Of course she quoted Independence Day. To her, that's a history book!" he said.

"When Perjury -- I mean Marjorie was asked if she considered participating in the riot herself, she said it was on her calendar, but she was busy preparing her case against the electoral college vote.

"She conveniently failed to recall a great deal of what she said. Fear not. Big Pharma is hard at work to make sure she never forgets the thing she didn't forget again."

Did you advocate President Trump to impose martial law as a way to remain in power? I don't recall. You're not denying you did it. You just don't remember? I don't remember.

"Are you or a loved one struggling to remember whether you incited a deadly insurrection?"

I do not recall. I have no idea.

"Have you forgotten whose executions you called for?"

I don't remember. I don't recall.

"Have you left the house and forgotten to turn off your Jewish space laser?"

No, I do not remember that.

"Do you find yourself getting confused or lost? Now there's help. Treasonal. Treasonal treats memory loss by patching up holes in the brain that contribute to memory loss. Call a chiropractor if you have waited longer than four hours for JFK Jr. to come back from the dead. Treasonal. Get back to destroying your country with confidence. From the makers of Neigh-sonex, horse medication for people. Available at Walgreen's."