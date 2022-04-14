Fox Turns Trans Attacker Into A Right-Wing Martyr

Code of Vets’ Twitter account says it’s devoted to helping “vets in crisis/need” but someone forgot to mention that some vets are fair game for smears. On March 24, when Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define a “woman,” Trumper Smith got a MAGA twofer by attacking Jackson with a gratuitous dig at Levine and Thomas, deliberately misgendering them as men.

Roberts is supposed to be a non-biased news anchor, but the only thing that seemed to bother him about Smith’s tweet was the Twitter suspension. In fact, he bent over backwards to make her as sympathetic as possible:

ROBERTS: Code of Vets, you are tweeting all the time, because you're trying to help vets who are homeless or are between jobs or just need assistance. I mean, it's amazing stuff that you do. And then you also give a little bit of social commentary here. One of those days was on March the 24th, when Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked by the senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, to define what a woman is. Here is what you wrote that day on Twitter. You said, quote, Rachel Levine, who is the assistant H.H.S. secretary and is transgender, is a man. Lia Thomas is a man. I am a woman. Simple biology. #GirlPower. Now many people would possibly take issue with that. But Twitter's response was to suspend your account for 12 hours!

Smith went right along with the right-wing martyrdom:

SMITH: Yes they did, They locked me out and suspended me for 12 hours and then, in order to gain access back to my account once the time was up, I had to delete the post. Otherwise, I would not have been given my account back. Again, it's overreach, it is one-sided, and it's getting worse. When they start targeting grassroots individuals like me, you know there is a serious problem with freedom of speech. So, I’m so grateful that you are highlighting this story and I'm hoping that we'll start seeing some positive change from it, John.

Roberts moved on to the topic of student debt.

This is how Fox’s “news” division both promotes right-wing attacks on LGBTQ folks as well as the attacker: by making Twitter the big villain and neatly avoiding any questions about Smith’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric or her hypocritical, unsupportive behavior toward a vet.

Oh, and for the record? Although Smith was introduced as the “founder” of Code of Vets and she called herself a "grassroots" individual,` I could find no information on the organization’s website about who the officers or directors are.