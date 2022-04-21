Is GOP Book Banning About Making Money For One Connected Publisher?

We're just asking the question!
By Susie MadrakApril 21, 2022

Huh. So after weeks of attacks on textbooks, turns out only one textbook publisher will be permitted in Florida, one called Accelerate Learning.

Via Yahoo News:

The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, acquired Accelerate Learning on Dec. 20, 2018, according to the firm's website.

During that time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the co-CEO of the firm. After 25 years with the company, Youngkin resigned in 2020 to run for office in Virginia.

The first thing Youngkin did as governor of Virginia was sign an executive order to "end the use of inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory, and restoring excellence in K-12 public education in the commonwealth," a measure that's comparable to DeSantis' "Stop WOKE Act."

In other words, the first thing Youngkin did was what might be an attempt to steer business to his old company. Just a coinky dink? I wonder if he still has a financial interest? JUST ASKING QUESTIONS!

Another question: Will our librul media find a way to "both sides" this?

