Ron DeSantis Is Struggling With Math

We’ve now reached the portion of the Culture Wars wherein the states are doing the book banning, or Welcome to Floriduh:

In its latest attempt to be the nation’s leader in restricting what happens in public school classrooms, Florida said it has rejected a pile of math textbooks submitted by publishers in part because they “contained prohibited subjects,” including critical race theory. The Florida Department of Education announced on Friday that Richard Corcoran, the outgoing commissioner of education, approved an initial adoption list of instructional materials for math, but 41 percent of the submitted textbooks were rejected — most of them in elementary school… …Although the department described the textbook review process as “transparent,” it did not mention which textbooks had been rejected or cite examples from the offending passages.

Now of course there is not a list of those banned books or examples of Critical Race Theory contained therein.

I’m ⅗ of the way to understanding how math could make FL racists feel bad about themselves. https://t.co/R2dGK5nkCz — ✂️ 𝙏𝘦𝘯𝘨𝙧𝘢𝙞𝘯 🇺🇦 Wolverines! (@Tengrain) April 16, 2022

does anybody know specifics about WHY these books were rejected? there are many reports circulating about this but they all just cite a statement from DeSantis, which contained no specifics about how math books are allegedly promoting crt. I'm curious to see examples. https://t.co/8Vclcheu6M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2022

Ron DeSantis' vile "groomer" law is facing a problem. Lawyers challenging the law tell me they think *liberal* parents may bring actions against school boards for discussing heterosexuality and cisgender identity. That could unmask the law's ugly intent:https://t.co/22CowL8emV — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 18, 2022

They burnin’ math books as a last ditch effort to make folks think 74,216,154 > 81,268,924. — Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) April 17, 2022