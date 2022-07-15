Ron DeSantis Lies About Florida Textbooks Teaching 'Woke Math'

"Owning the libs" appears to be the entirety of Florida governor Ron DeSantis' agenda.
By John AmatoJuly 15, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to use his authority to "own the libs' to the MAGA crowd instead of actually supporting children's education.

Speaking at a Moms For Liberty event, (a group that's involved in the classroom wars) DeSantis spoke at great length about indoctrinating children, claiming the textbooks he banned were teaching "woke math."

"We recently had these reviews, that the Department of Education was doing in Florida and these math books, they were doing woke math." DeSantis said without explaining himself. "And I'm just thinking to myself like, 2+2 equals 4, it's not 2+2 equals well how do you feel about that. Is that an injustice? No. We gotta teach the kids to get the right answer."

"Woke math."

40% of text books were banned by Florida just for making references to vaccines, or climate change. In other words, publisher, you go MAGA or you are banned.

This was another photo opportunity for DeSantis to impress the Christian radicals trying to turn the country into a zealots retreat by lying about the content of children's math books.

There you go.

Here's the full event.

Discussion

