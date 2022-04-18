Holy Flight From Hell

Trae Crowder talks about the Christian groups that want to force their version of Sharia Law upon us.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 18, 2022

Trae Crowder starts out talking about the high flying holy rollers who had their religious singalong on a flight. Those poor people that got caught on that flight. Talk about being a captive audience. I bet those people won't complain about crying babies on their flights for a while.

Anyway, Trae takes this thought down one tangent after another, repeatedly pointing out that these same people who would shove their version of Sharia Law down our collective throats are the same ones that scream bloody murder about being oppressed when someone shares a meme mocking them on social media.

I don't know about you but their circular logic and hypocritical behaviors is really making my hair hurt lately.

Open thread below...

Discussion

