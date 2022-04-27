Jason Miller Created 'Antifa' Lie To Cover For Trump's Involvement On Jan 6th

Mark Meadows' text messages with Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, prove Miller pushed out the talking point to blame Antifa for the insurrection at the US Capitol even while the attack of the Capitol was still raging.

This was an effort to deflect any responsibility away from Trump, Congressional colleagues, media allies and his supporters for the carnage that was happening on our television screens at their behest.

CNN obtained 2319 text messages that Mark Meadows received and sent "between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden’s January 20, 2021 inauguration."

If you were wondering how the claim that Antifa was responsible for creating a false flag against Trump, look no further than Jason Miller.

At 3:45 p.m., Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller suggested to Meadows and Trump aide Dan Scavino that Trump should tweet: “Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today s peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now! 2) The fake news media who encouraged this summer s violent and radical riots are now trying to blame peaceful and innocent MAGA supporters for violent actions. This isn’t who we are! Our people should head home and let the criminals suffer the consequences!” Trump’s allies in Congress appeared to get the message. At 3:52 p.m., Greene told Meadows: “Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.” Five minutes later, Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, texted Meadows: “Cap Police told me last night they’d been warned that today there’d be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent.”

As we've documented thoroughly, Miller is a horrible human being, a liar and a cheat. He was booted off of CNN, but that didn't stop ABC News from giving him airtime.

Three days before the 2020 election took place, Miller even explained to George Stephanopoulos the Trump coup strategy to overthrow the election: If he lost, claim the election would be stolen from him by the Democrats.

"If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes]," Miller told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. "And then they're going to try to steal it back after the election." "We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night," he added. "So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we're still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump reelected."

.@GStephanopoulos: “Basically, you’re saying that the president needs to have a clean sweep of all the states in the Sunbelt that he won back in 2016?”



Jason Miller: “I said I believe that we’re going to win all of them. There are multiple pathways.” https://t.co/2zxeV2Igly pic.twitter.com/qmFruLaEOK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 1, 2020

I tuned into OANN to see how they were covering the attack on the Capitol and the host asked Jack Posobiec, (or as we call him, Mr. Pizzagate) if Antifa was involved and responsible for the rioting and he agreed they probably were.

I wondered how they came up with that lie so fast.

Now we know.