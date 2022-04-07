History Made — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To SCOTUS

We could focus on the utter disrespect paid to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson all the way up to her vote in the Senate by the GOP, but I will take a page from Senator Cory Booker, and not let them steal anyone's joy.

At 2:18 pm EST, Judge Jackson was confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as 116th justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. The vote was 53 to 47, with GOP Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Romney voting to confirm her. She's the first Black woman to hold the position.

Vice President Kamala Harris — the first Black, first female, first Indian to hold that office — presided over the vote as Senate President, adding another facet to the history-making nature of the day.

"On this vote, the Yeas are fifty-three, the Nays are forty-seven, and this nomination is confirmed," she announced with her dazzling smile.

Thunderous applause broke out on one side of the chamber, as the Democrats stood in unison for a standing ovation and cheered. Republicans, shamefully, got up and filed out, with the exception of Mitt Romney, who joined the Dems in standing and applauding.

Judge Jackson was invited to watch the vote with President Biden.

Biden and Judge Jackson during her SCOTUS confirmation vote. (Mandel Ngan/Getty) pic.twitter.com/ZfCbFYuZAT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2022

On Twitter, folks were rightly elated.

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote.



It’s a historic moment. Jackson is not only the first Black woman to serve on the Court, but also the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience as a public defender. pic.twitter.com/bkk3Y4EHSD — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pic.twitter.com/JV4ABLPiH8 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 7, 2022

Yaaaa! Waiting for the Debbie Downers to come on and say," Now the real work begins."

Celebrate! Cheer! Sing! Dance! Today is a good day. — Spocko (@spockosbrain) April 7, 2022

The first Black woman vice president, ⁦@VP⁩ ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ presides over the vote confirming Judge #KetanjiBrownJackson to the Supreme Court. What a moment in Black history and American history! 🙅🏿‍♀️🎉 pic.twitter.com/mU4T7PeVlm — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022

Black on Black .. support, pride, respect, appreciation, accomplishment. Vice President Kamala Devi Harris & Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson pic.twitter.com/oxKOW3aVkR — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) April 7, 2022

Watching VP Kamala Harris confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson... I'm no good for the rest of the day — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) April 7, 2022

“Madam President, I very happily note the absence of a quorum.” pic.twitter.com/5wk6fsm67B — 🌻 Sarah 🌻 (@sarob54) April 7, 2022