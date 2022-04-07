History Made — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To SCOTUS

With VP Harris presiding, the Senate voted to confirm the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 7, 2022

We could focus on the utter disrespect paid to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson all the way up to her vote in the Senate by the GOP, but I will take a page from Senator Cory Booker, and not let them steal anyone's joy.

At 2:18 pm EST, Judge Jackson was confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as 116th justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. The vote was 53 to 47, with GOP Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Romney voting to confirm her. She's the first Black woman to hold the position.

Vice President Kamala Harris — the first Black, first female, first Indian to hold that office — presided over the vote as Senate President, adding another facet to the history-making nature of the day.

"On this vote, the Yeas are fifty-three, the Nays are forty-seven, and this nomination is confirmed," she announced with her dazzling smile.

Thunderous applause broke out on one side of the chamber, as the Democrats stood in unison for a standing ovation and cheered. Republicans, shamefully, got up and filed out, with the exception of Mitt Romney, who joined the Dems in standing and applauding.

romney
Credit: Author

Judge Jackson was invited to watch the vote with President Biden.

On Twitter, folks were rightly elated.

Discussion

