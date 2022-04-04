Matt Gaetz Blames Insulin Prices On Overweight People

[Above: From his own "podcast" in August of 2021, Matt Gaetz claims most of his colleagues in the House of Representatives are old and obese.]

Fat-shamer Matt Gaetz uses obesity as an excuse for his cruel vote against capping insulin prices.

Via Mother Jones, Matt Gaetz actually sent an email newsletter to constituents (he's obviously sure they don't or can't read) which said the following:

While Democrat posturing of H.R. 6833 victimizes insulin payees as people with an uncontrollable disease that are being taken advantage of and need Big Brother to throw them a raft, lifestyle changes en masse would expeditiously lower demand and the subsequent prices of insulin. 90-95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which “can be prevented or delayed with healthy lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, eating healthy food, and being active.” Arbitrary price controls are no substitute for individual weight control. Since 2000, the number of diabetes cases in the U.S. has nearly doubled. The demand for insulin has increased and the requisite price increase has followed suit. In other words, the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase.

No comment on the fact that a great many people struggling with the price of insulin are totally not-obese CHILDREN.

Matt just fat-shamed the 25% of Florida residents who fall in the "obese" category.

I guess he figures that since he's gotten away with underage sex trafficking so far, this isn't a big deal.

Matt would never call Donald Trump "obese" to his face, but he clearly blames fat Florida seniors like Donald for INSULIN PRICES.

