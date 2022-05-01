Crooked Timber: The UK abandons refugees.
Press Watch: Explosive NYT story on Jared Kushner ignored by almost everyone, including the NYT.
The Rectification of Names: Jared the spy.
Informed Comment: Stop the wars. Save the planet.
Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Social Security lifts more people above the poverty line than any other program.
This Modern World: Decades of Republicans and their imaginary threats.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.