Morning Joe Gives Deborah Birx A Book Promo

Shame on Morning Joe, though obviously there is no shame for news outlets when there's a BOOK OUT.

The incestuous nature of East Coast media elitism is on display once again as noted collaborator with Trump's lies about Covid, Deborah Birx, goes on the "Liberal Cable News Station" to pimp her "tell-all" book.

“There were missteps made and I tried to cover those,” Dr. Deborah Birx, who was a member of Trump’s Covid team, tells @Morning_Joe. (She’s promoting her book.) pic.twitter.com/zFdtwkxBUs — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 26, 2022

Imagine how many layers of privilege, power, influence, careerism, self-preservation, and greed are in this book deal. And I'm not just talking about Birx.

Her publisher, her agent, all the outlets that have an interest in pretending she didn't sit there and try to preserve credibility in the Trump administration while knowing it was killing people. Pretending this interview from March of 2020 didn't happen.

For money. Because she's got a book to promote.

Oh look, a WaPo Live event.

Really @Morning_Joe? The the #DeborahBirx rehab tour? She sat quietly while Mango Mussolini advanced the ridiculous disinfectant treatment? No thank you. Try “Dancing With the Stars”. Like others who want to “buff” their image from that criminal regime. #COVID19 @WillieGeist — waltb31 (@waltb31) April 26, 2022

Update: Yesterday, she said she was "paralyzed" from saying anything when Trump suggested pumping people with bleach.