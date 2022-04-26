Morning Joe Gives Deborah Birx A Book Promo

Whitewashing history, part infinity.
By Frances LangumApril 26, 2022

Shame on Morning Joe, though obviously there is no shame for news outlets when there's a BOOK OUT.

The incestuous nature of East Coast media elitism is on display once again as noted collaborator with Trump's lies about Covid, Deborah Birx, goes on the "Liberal Cable News Station" to pimp her "tell-all" book.

Imagine how many layers of privilege, power, influence, careerism, self-preservation, and greed are in this book deal. And I'm not just talking about Birx.

Her publisher, her agent, all the outlets that have an interest in pretending she didn't sit there and try to preserve credibility in the Trump administration while knowing it was killing people. Pretending this interview from March of 2020 didn't happen.

For money. Because she's got a book to promote.

Oh look, a WaPo Live event.

birx_wapo

Update: Yesterday, she said she was "paralyzed" from saying anything when Trump suggested pumping people with bleach.

