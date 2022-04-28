NBC Slammed: Refers To Jeopardy! Champ As 'Lesbian Tutor'

It seems rather odd to have Rupert Murdoch's/Newscorp's New York Post calling out NBC News for inserting sexual orientation unnecessarily, presumably for clickbait. It just seems wrong somehow. But that seems to be the case as NBC has since reworded their article from a few days ago.

As for Miss Roach, she refers to herself on her Twitter page as simply "lesbian, Nova Scotian, 17x Jeopardy champ," wining another thriller last night as Ken Jennings looked on. Her nearly $400k win so far going a fair way towards a decent downpayment on a house in Toronto's insane housing market, one of the worst in North America.

Source: NBC News



With her 14th consecutive “Jeopardy!” win on Friday, Mattea Roach qualified for the game show's Tournament of Champions, a coveted yearly competition among the 15 players who win the most money in the prior season. Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor, took home $34,000 on Friday, bringing her total winnings to $320,081 and making her the highest-winning Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. And as Roach breaks "Jeopardy!" records, she's also amounted another noteworthy accolade. Roach, who is a lesbian, according to her Twitter account, has become the game show's latest LGBTQ sensation.

The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. https://t.co/D8HrFU1cJT — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 25, 2022

To which the New York Post responded that there was an online backlash about referring to Ms Roach as a "lesbian tutor."

NBC News is scoring online backlash following a now-viral piece they wrote about history-making “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach. Roach, 23, has been on a winning streak on the classic game show, emerging as the victor of 17 consecutive games with a grand prize total of $396,182 as of Wednesday. NBC shared a tweet Monday promoting their article about Roach’s win, writing: “The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in ‘Jeopardy!’ history.”

Noticeably, she's just referred to as "tutor" in the online article now.

Some of the barbs that came their way. Chris Taylor of Reuters writing:

Is her sexual orientation really relevant here? https://t.co/HJAV0d70TQ — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) April 26, 2022

Try this:



Congratulations to Mattea Roach, Canadian tutor, for her amassed sum of $320,081, the most won by a Canadian contestant in Jeopardy history. — Kim PG 🖤🧡🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🫀🧠 (@kimpagegluckie) April 26, 2022

And somehow, in all the coverage of Mattea here in Canada, not once has her sexuality been mentioned…because it doesn’t have anything to do with her success on Jeopardy — djarinsane (@ms_christinak) April 26, 2022

The grammatical ambiguity of this lede confuses me. Does she teach lesbians part time? Or does she teach how to be a lesbian part time?



Also, on a related note, for how long has NBC been stuck in the 50s? — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) April 26, 2022

the 23 yr old tutor from Toronto has won a a total of etc etc etc.



don't know what her sexual orientation has to do with anything.

or will you be describing the next big winner the same sort of way?

45 yr old straight man wins...

38 yr old single straight childless woman wins.. — so this is Peaches... (@PeachesSo) April 26, 2022

She seems to have been a rebel from a very young age, using American spelling against her teacher's wishes.

Many have made note of my colorful facial expressions while playing Jeopardy - here is proof that I come by it honestly/have been making weird faces for a long time! https://t.co/47YMp7s9Xq — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 27, 2022