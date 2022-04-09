Putin's Propaganda Machine Airs Wrong Clip, With Ukrainian Soldiers Yelling 'Russia Is A B*tch!'

Oh dear. Things continue to go badly in Putin's farce. Since they can't seem to manage the real war you'd expect the Russians to at least handle the fake one they present to ordinary Russians on state television, but even that seems beyond them. Is it any wonder then with Russia failing on every front they've turned to state-sanctioned terrorism as a way of trying to demoralize Ukrainians, beat them down with atrocity after atrocity. Though It worked for them in Syria it seems ineffective here, just hardening the resolve of Ukrainians.

Source: Daily Beast

Nothing has been going Russia’s way since Vladimir Putin unleashed a full invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Kremlin propagandists, tasked with presenting Russia’s massive losses and setbacks as part of their leader’s genius plan, are feeling the heat. During Tuesday night’s broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, the cracks were wider than ever.

Host Vladimir Solovyov, who routinely cracks jokes and airs callous cartoons in his coverage of the war in Ukraine, wanted to show a clip of Ukrainian soldiers abusing or killing Russian invaders—to counteract the coverage of the horrific massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. He dramatically introduced the clip, stating in part: “This is how the Ukrainian Nazis and the Georgian mercenaries who joined their ranks, treat our prisoners of war, whom they captured during our withdrawal from the Kyiv region, which was our good-will gesture.”

But due to an apparent production mishap, that wasn’t the clip that was shown.

In the video that aired, Ukrainian soldiers stood and walked around a bloody scene on an unidentified road, proclaiming “Glory to Ukraine,” “Glory to the heroes” and “Russia is a bitch.” Images of the bodies, purportedly of Russian servicemen, were blurred out. The video concluded with one of the Ukrainian fighters staring straight into the lens, as he said: “Don’t come to our land.” In short, the video delivered the opposite message of what the host intended to show.