'Stupid Woman': Rudy Giuliani Has Meltdown At Creator Of 1619 Project

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Easter morning radio broadcast included an attack on the creator of The 1619 Project, who he said was a "stupid woman."
By DavidApril 18, 2022

During the Sunday morning program, Giuliani seemed to blame investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones for cultural changes.

"All that stuff we've been going through with burning the flag and kneeling during the national anthem and taking down statues of George Washington is to get us to hate our country," Giuliani explained. "It's not just meaningless or silly conduct or annoying conduct. There's a purpose to it!"

"The people that organize it know what they're doing," he continued. "They're getting us to hate America when you write [The 1619 Project], that stupid woman is the one that said parents should have nothing to do with the educations of their children. The stupid woman who wrote that said I wouldn't interfere in my child's education. After all, I'm not an educator."

Giuliani added: "Yet, she wrote a history that's being used in thousands of schools!"

The former New York mayor concluded his rant by calling The 1619 Project "fiction."

"Nobody points out the contradiction of this New York Times arrogant jerk," he remarked.

According to The New York Times, The 1619 Project "aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

