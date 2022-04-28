Trump Testifies He Was Worried About Flying Fruit. No, Really.

Trump testified about the dangers of flying fruit during an October 2021 deposition. Via the Washington Post:

“I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit,” Trump said in the October 2021 deposition, according to a transcript of the proceedings. He added that “tomatoes are bad” and that “some fruit is a lot worse.” “But it’s very dangerous. … I remember that specific event, because everybody was on alert. They were going to hit — they were going to hit hard,” he said. [...] Trump was being questioned about his remarks at a February 2016 campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he encouraged members of the audience to “knock the crap” out of any protesters who might try to pelt him with tomatoes.

Lawyers were asking him about him encouraging audience members to attack anyone they saw with a tomato.

Dictor then asked Trump: “Is it your expectation that if your security guards see someone about to throw a tomato that they should knock the crap out of them?”

Trump replied in the affirmative, noting that he expected his security team to use physical force in such cases. “Yeah, I think that they have to be aggressive in stopping that from happening,” Trump said. “Because if that happens, you can be killed if that happens. … To stop somebody from throwing pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, stuff like that, yeah, it’s dangerous stuff.”

He's so strange, I can't even tell when he's lying anymore. Does he really worry about the dangers of projectile pineapples -- or, as seems more likely, is he just afraid a tomato might upset that hair arrangement on his head?