Ukraine Releases Video Game That Lets You Drive Their Fearsome Tractors

The tractor has become a symbol of resistance in Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceApril 30, 2022

This is cute. This simple game is available for download for "pay what you want," with all donations and proceeds from this game will go to volunteer efforts and NGOs working in Ukraine to help those in need.

Source: Vice

The Ukrainian tractor is starring in its own video game. Ukrainian Farmy is an indie game on Itch.io that lets players use tractors to haul away destroyed Russian tanks, APCs, and other armored vehicles.

The tractor is a symbol of resistance in Ukraine. Russia has lost almost 700 tanks and social media is full of images and videos of Ukrainian farmers hauling away the twisted wreckage of Russian tanks with their mighty tractors. Now, players can relive the experience of using a tractor to haul off a weapon of war in the video game Ukrainian Farmy.

It’s a simple game. Players tool around the countryside in a tractor, looking for wreckage and dodging artillery fire. Collect six pieces of armor and haul them back to your farm while jaunty music plays. The faster you collect six pieces the better your score. Every strike by artillery fire adds 10 seconds to the clock.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense gave them a thumbs up.

And what do tractors means to ordinary Ukrainians?

