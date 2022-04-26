Watch Kevin McCarthy Lie To Fox News Viewers About His Tapes

When asked whether he stood by his comments about asking Trump to resign, McCarthy lied and then changed the subject.
By Karoli KunsApril 26, 2022

When asked whether he stood by his comments about asking Trump to resign, McCarthy lied and then changed the subject. While no one should be surprised that McCarthy lied, it does illustrate how utterly craven Republicans are when it comes to being confronted with their own words.

Just to review here, what Kevin McCarthy said to his fellow Republicans was pretty straightforward: He would tell Trump that the resolution to impeach him would pass and that he should resign. Here is the exact quote: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

When asked by this Fox News reporter whether he stood by those words (after he was caught in a flat-out lie), McCarthy again tried a parry, saying he did not in fact ever ask Trump to resign. That was not the question, but instead of answering, McCarthy tried to point to the southern border as a distraction.

When they're not being thugs, they just lie. Blatant, in-your-face, outright lies. McCarthy said he never said he would ask Trump to resign, and there he is on the recording. When confronted with it, he denied something no one asked him.

They really do think we're all idiots.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue