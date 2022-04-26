Watch Kevin McCarthy Lie To Fox News Viewers About His Tapes

When asked whether he stood by his comments about asking Trump to resign, McCarthy lied and then changed the subject. While no one should be surprised that McCarthy lied, it does illustrate how utterly craven Republicans are when it comes to being confronted with their own words.

Just to review here, what Kevin McCarthy said to his fellow Republicans was pretty straightforward: He would tell Trump that the resolution to impeach him would pass and that he should resign. Here is the exact quote: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

When asked by this Fox News reporter whether he stood by those words (after he was caught in a flat-out lie), McCarthy again tried a parry, saying he did not in fact ever ask Trump to resign. That was not the question, but instead of answering, McCarthy tried to point to the southern border as a distraction.

When they're not being thugs, they just lie. Blatant, in-your-face, outright lies. McCarthy said he never said he would ask Trump to resign, and there he is on the recording. When confronted with it, he denied something no one asked him.

They really do think we're all idiots.