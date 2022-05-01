Biden Humiliates FOX At WHCD Over Vaccination Status

President Biden pointed out that all attendees of the WHCD are vaccinated AND boosted, including the entire FOX News table.
By Red PainterMay 1, 2022

Saturday night saw the return of the annual White House Correspondents Dinner (aka Nerd Prom), an annual event honoring those in the media, which had been cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic. It also saw the return of the President for the first time since 2016, since The Former Guy had such thin skin that he could not risk showing his delicate underbelly to a group of non-sycophants from FOX News.

President Joe Biden definitely made a point to address the elephant in the room - the ongoing pandemic and the precautions that everyone in attendance took - fully vaccinated, boosted AND tested the day of the dinner. He specifically called out FOX, saying: "Questions over whether we should gather with COVID. We are telling the country we are ready to get through the pandemic. Plus, everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted. If you are at home watching this, and you're wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite FOX News reporter. They're all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them."

Raucous laughter erupted.

ZING, President.

Discussion

