Dating App Grindr Sold User Data To Advertisers

According to the Wall Street Journal, "The precise movements of millions of users of the gay-dating app Grindr were collected from a digital advertising network and made available for sale" since 2017.
Credit: Getty Images
By Frances LangumMay 3, 2022

It's not often the words "Wall Street Journal" and "Grindr" um, intersect.

But today's WSJ has exposed (sorry) that once again Grindr users have every reason to be furious at the app, which has sold their user data and specifically location data since 2017. [Article is paywalled, natch.]

"The precise movements of millions of users of the gay-dating app Grindr were collected from a digital advertising network and made available for sale."

And the money quote:

The company... disputed that location-data stripped of personal information such as names, emails or phone numbers could be used to identify specific individuals.

Last year, a Catholic publication called the Pillar said it obtained commercially available data that allowed it to track Grindr usage by individuals. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said one of its senior officials resigned from his post after being approached about the findings identifying him as a user of the app.

Yeah, I don't think anyone using the app who does not want their employer to know about it should rest easy. This is an unconscionable breach of customer trust and it's past time for Congress to act.

