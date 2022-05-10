Esper Doesn't Want Trump To Run Again

The former Secretary of Defense for the Trump administration told Fox News, he hopes Trump doesn't run for the presidency because his actions endangered the country.
By John AmatoMay 10, 2022

Trump's former Secretary of Defense told Fox News host Bret Baier, that he believes Donald Trump was a threat to US democracy and should not run for president in 2024.

Esper is running the media gauntlet to promote his new book, "A Sacred Oath," and he picked Special Report to appear on Fox News.

In the interview, Mark Esper explained that he wrote this book to tell the world what happened during one of the most consequential and tumultuous times in our history.

Baier asked why he didn't resign, like so many others had from the Trump administration? He said he believed he had a duty to the country.

Towards the end of the interview, Baier asked, "Do you think Donald Trump was a threat to democracy?"

Esper replied, "I think that given the events of January 6th, given how he has undermined the election results...He incited people to come to D.C....stirred them that morning, and failed to call them off. To me, that threatens our democracy.”

Baier, “So, yes?”

Esper said, “I think the answer -- what else can you conclude, Bret?”

Esper said he hoped Trump doesn't run again.

And so do we all.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue