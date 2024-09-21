Donald Fumes: Democrats Want To 'Close Up All Windows!'

We're all used to Donald launching nonsensical rants. That's nothing new, but he is an excellent salesman to his rubes as they somehow believe their hero is a Stable Genius™, but don't tell them they're weird or in a cult, OK?

Donald addressed the Israeli American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday, which was pretty awkward since it was an event for "Fighting Anti-Semitism in America," even though his bestie, N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson identified himself on a porn site as a "Black Nazi." There is a lot to unpack there.

Naturally, while touting himself as pro-Jewish, Trump insulted Jews at the event by blaming them if he doesn't win the election.

Then, for some unknown reason, Trump launched a rant about windows and how Democrats want to close them up on buildings. Hasn't that been our plan all along, you guys?

"We need all the defense we can get, and a friend of mine, and a man who’s actually a great environmentalist, he really is a great one, and he wrote a book on Donald Trump is a great environmentalist, which is actually true, but a lot of people don’t know that," Bloaty McBatshit said. "But I’m an environmentalist with common sense. I like buildings to have windows."

"You know, they’d like to close up all windows," he added. The building should be built 90-stories tall, but that doesn’t matter, but can’t have any windows."

It's possible that Trump could be talking about a report from NBC from August. Who knows. He doesn't give specifics. He just rambles incoherently:

Owners of the troubled Millennium Tower could soon face hefty fines -- simply for leaving their windows open at the wrong time. The tower, notorious for its leaning and sinking, has been dealing with separate window problems dating back to before February 2020. That’s when an open window broke free in high winds and plunged from a 41st floor unit of the high-rise. No one was injured, but San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection ordered the tower to install a stronger support system to better secure its open windows.

