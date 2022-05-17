Every Trump Former Official Hawking Their Tell All Book

Everyone who grifted with TFG has a "must read" book out. And every appearance promoting said book sounds about the same.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 17, 2022

Every time you turn on the TV, it seems like you have some former official of TFG hawking their "must-read," "tell all (but not really)" book that is going to amaze you with the audacity/stupidity/strangeness of TFG and his family. It was so important that the nation knows these previously unknown stories that they waited four or five years to share them. Yeah, right, whatever.

We all know that TFG had the most corrupt administration in the history of this country and was probably in the top five in the history of the world. To be honest, the only way I want to learn more about Trump's reign of error is when he's convicted in a court of law. And odds are that anything they have to say in their book is either a rehash of stuff we already knew, just not that important or made up bullshit because they're just as corrupt as their former boss.

Open thread below...

