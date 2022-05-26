Florida Republican Jackass Threatens The President

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine of Florida on Wednesday openly threatened President Joe Biden in the wake of the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas by saying the man who "claims to be our president" tries to mobilize the political will to impose gun control restrictions in the United States.

"I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place," tweeted Fine less than a day after at least 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered by a gunman in Texas.

As Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents the 47th District, wrote in response, the remarks by Fine were hard to interpret as anything other than a threat of violence.

Just another day in Florida with Randy Fine threatening the President of the United States after children and adults were shot & murdered at a school in Texas. pic.twitter.com/tsahGJYuEd — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) May 25, 2022

With the nation reeling from Tuesday's deadly rampage in Uvalde, many observers have thrown up their hands both to the senseless of the violence as well as to a political reality in which the Republican Party will stop at nothing to make sure no gun restrictions are ever enacted and a Democratic Party which has proven feckless in the face of such unending and gruesome violence.

"The senate Dems are like 'we can’t do anything but cry,'" wrote one person on social media. "Meanwhile the Republicans are like 'Hey Biden, if you take our guns we will murder you in cold blood.'"

"Cool country, great dynamic," the person said sarcastically in the post.

Following online backlash, Fine posted a new tweet which read: "The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want 'common sense gun control.' They want one thing and one thing only—gun confiscation and an end to the 2nd Amendment—and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo."

Republished from Common Dreams (Jon Queally, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).