Geraldo Blasts Gutfeld: 'You Insulting Punk!'

Taking away a woman's right to choose what she believes is the best course for her body is a punchline for Fox News ingrates.
By John AmatoMay 5, 2022

Geraldo Rivera bashed Greg Gutfeld On The Five on Fox News for mocking a woman's right to choose with his ridiculous analogies.

The panel serenaded the upheaval of Roe v. Wade, and then it got personal after Gutfeld claimed the left cherishes taking lives. Rivera had enough.

"That's baloney, " Rivera blustered. "Cherish the wire hanger stuck up their privates trying to get...."

Perino and Pirro gasped in outrage over his depiction of abortion before Roe passed. "Oh, come on."

"The unborn child become..."

"Before Roe," replied Rivera.

"This is exactly what I expected. Bring out the old coat hanger," Gutfeld mocked.

"You are arrogant," Rivera said.

"Go for it, Geraldo. Come on, keep going. You’re making a fool of yourself," he sneered.

Rivera replied, "Don't you. You know something, you insulting punk?"

"Hah! Oh, what? Am I your new Bongino?"

"If you want that role," Geraldo replied.

Taking away a woman's right to choose what she believes is the best course for her body is just a joke, a punchline for Fox News ingrates. Having Geraldo take the position he's taking gives Fox News cover to be as misogynistic and hateful as they please.

