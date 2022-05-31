How Daniel Defense Gun Maker Markets Their Massacre Machines

Company founder and CEO Marty Daniel fashions himself as a provocateur who ridicules gun control proposals and uses publicity stunts to drum up sales. Via the New York Times:

After one of its military-style rifles was used in the Texas elementary school shooting on Tuesday, the gun manufacturer Daniel Defense published a pop-up statement on its home page sending “thoughts and prayers” to the community of Uvalde, Texas, and pledging to cooperate with the authorities. When the pop-up disappeared, a different message took center stage: a promotion, adorned with gold-encased bullets, for a sweepstakes to win $15,000 worth of guns or ammunition. The Texas shooting, which left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead and more than a dozen wounded, has put a national spotlight on Daniel Defense, a family-owned business in Georgia that has emerged as a trailblazer in an aggressive, boundary-pushing style of weapons marketing and sales.

Their advertisements echo popular video games like “Call of Duty” and feature “Star Wars” characters and Santa Claus, messages that are likely to appeal to teenagers. Their direct-to-consumer business model aimed to make buying military gear as simple as ordering from Amazon, enticing customers with “adventure now, pay later” installment plans that make their guns more affordable.

Isn't that nice?

I would rather see Congress concentrate on one issue: revoking the legal exemption that prevents gun manufacturer from being sued. Make companies like this accountable.

The owners of Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the rifle apparently used in the massacre of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., are deep-pocketed GOP donors, giving to candidates aligned against limits on access to assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 30, 2022

These two teachers died trying to protect 4th grade students from the weapons you manufacture. Since you’re quoting the Bible, here’s a verse for you: “You have done more evil than all who lived before you. You have made for yourself other gods, idols made of metal.” 1 Kings 14:9 pic.twitter.com/G5nCWiwJJj — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) May 25, 2022

“Daniel Defense is basically the poster child of this egregious, aggressive marketing,” … “Marty Daniel burst in the door, a lot louder and more brazen than other gun makers, much like Donald Trump did on the political scene.”https://t.co/tJ7NccSIS0 — Frank- Save Schoolchildren NO TO NRA- Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) May 31, 2022

Daniel Defense is a Georgia-based gun manufacturer that specializes in AR-platform weapons. Just eight days before the attack, the company posted a picture of a young child holding one of its AR-15s. Note the caption. pic.twitter.com/4x3QGdHsd7 — nick suplina (@nicksuplina) May 25, 2022