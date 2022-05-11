Jim Jordan Incites Protests Outside Sotomayor's Home

Actually, Gym, we can imagine what it looks like when your pals protest. Actual violence.
Jim Jordan Incites Protests Outside Sotomayor's Home
Credit: Getty Images
By Aliza WorthingtonMay 11, 2022

Republican Snowflakes are very concerned and upset that people who value freedom and privacy and half the population are expressing displeasure that SCOTUS is poised to end said freedom and privacy for said half the population by overturning Roe vs. Wade. Uterus-owners (past and present) and those who love them take issue with being told they might be charged with murder should a certain type of clump of cells that takes up residence inside their body be evicted via abortion, miscarriage, or stillbirth. Yet as with every marginalized and oppressed population, we are told yes, we may protest, but no, not THAT way.

Regardless, protests have been popping up outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices planning to vote in favor of relegating us potentially pregnant people to incubator status, and some of the Senators foolish enough to confirm them. This just won't DO! Pleading messages written in chalk on the sidewalk? Terrifying!

Gym Jordan to the rescue. Or incitement. You pick.

Well, maybe, Ohio Enabler, protests are not happening outside Justice Sotomayor's house because she is on the side of trusting us to made decisions about abortion with our doctors. But should racist, sexist Republicans protest outside her home for having the gall to trust women as if it were not the mid-thirteenth century, the media would likely follow the lead of typical New York Times coverage. Track them down in a diner, gently ask them why they're so upset, and paint their grievances in the most sympathetic light possible.

Twitter, though, had a lot to say about Jordan's obviously incendiary message.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue