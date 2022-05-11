Jim Jordan Incites Protests Outside Sotomayor's Home

Republican Snowflakes are very concerned and upset that people who value freedom and privacy and half the population are expressing displeasure that SCOTUS is poised to end said freedom and privacy for said half the population by overturning Roe vs. Wade. Uterus-owners (past and present) and those who love them take issue with being told they might be charged with murder should a certain type of clump of cells that takes up residence inside their body be evicted via abortion, miscarriage, or stillbirth. Yet as with every marginalized and oppressed population, we are told yes, we may protest, but no, not THAT way.

Regardless, protests have been popping up outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices planning to vote in favor of relegating us potentially pregnant people to incubator status, and some of the Senators foolish enough to confirm them. This just won't DO! Pleading messages written in chalk on the sidewalk? Terrifying!

Gym Jordan to the rescue. Or incitement. You pick.

Can you imagine the media outrage if protestors were outside Justice Sotomayor’s house? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2022

Well, maybe, Ohio Enabler, protests are not happening outside Justice Sotomayor's house because she is on the side of trusting us to made decisions about abortion with our doctors. But should racist, sexist Republicans protest outside her home for having the gall to trust women as if it were not the mid-thirteenth century, the media would likely follow the lead of typical New York Times coverage. Track them down in a diner, gently ask them why they're so upset, and paint their grievances in the most sympathetic light possible.

Twitter, though, had a lot to say about Jordan's obviously incendiary message.

Can you imagine, instead of peaceful protests, that they acted like your fans? Because we don't have to imagine your fans engaging in violent "protests."



They did it on Jan 6, 2021, marauding through the Capitol and demanding that Mike Pence be executed. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 11, 2022

Can you imagine the Rethuglican outrage if the spouse of a Supreme Court justice not named Thomas tried to overturn the 2020 election?https://t.co/9ZwimLfgyV — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 11, 2022

Justice Sotomayor isn't a lunatic that gropes women and guzzles beer, while trying to make rules about a body that he has no respect for. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) May 11, 2022

Can you imagine the media outrage if an Ohio State wrestling coach KNEW his wrestlers were being sexually assaulted by team doctor, Dr Strauss and still turned a blind eye? Oh wait……. — Burn Pits Kill War Fighters (@SusanZeier) May 11, 2022

Can you imagine being complicit in this?



I know you can, Jimmy.



I know you can. pic.twitter.com/FtxbdKshGj — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 11, 2022

Supreme Court Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett should NOT be subjected to any experiences more extreme than those of Planned Parenthood employees over the last 25 years. — Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) May 11, 2022