Kellyanne Conway: Trump Defeated Hillary Because 'God Had His Way'

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said that Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election because "God had his way."
By DavidMay 22, 2022

"We did it," Trump's former campaign manager told Fox News. "With a small team, we made history and I think fundamentally changed what people expect from presidential candidates and presidencies. Transparent information. Donald Trump democratized information for everyone. Instant presidential communications."

"And you see what would have happened if crooked Hillary had been president," she added. "So, God had his way. The electorate turned things around in the right way and Donald Trump produced amazing accomplishments for this country."

