New Labor Deal Closes Pay Gap Between Men And Women's Soccer

The USSF said the agreement makes the United States the first country to achieve equal pay for its men’s and women’s soccer teams.
By Susie MadrakMay 18, 2022

Wow. The U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams struck a labor deal that closes the contentious pay gap between the squads. The unprecedented deal equalizes both salaries and bonuses. The deal was part of new collective bargaining agreements with the U.S. Soccer Federation announced this morning. Via The Washington Post:

It was the culmination of a long battle between the women’s team and the sport’s national governing body, which included a high-profile lawsuit that was settled this year. The USSF said the agreement makes the United States the first country to achieve equal pay for its men’s and women’s soccer teams. “To finally get to the point where on every economic term it’s equal pay, I am just really proud,” USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said. The new CBAs will equalize World Cup bonuses, something Parlow Cone said no other nation had done.

The U.S. teams will pool the World Cup bonuses received from FIFA and split them equally, evening out a substantially unequal playing field set by the global soccer organization. “It’s going to be game-changing for what women’s football looks like in general,” women’s national team forward Margaret Purce said. “It’s historic, and I think it’s going to trigger a lot of other things in the sport, not just in the United States but globally.”

Until now, the U.S. men had earned much larger World Cup bonuses than the four-time champion women, even in years when the men didn’t advance out of the tournament’s group stage. FIFA pays much larger sums to men’s teams, citing the fact that the men’s tournament generates substantially more revenue. FIFA will continue to pay out more to federations for participation in the men’s tournament than the women’s. But under the new CBAs, the federation will no longer pass along tournament-specific bonuses to each squad.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue