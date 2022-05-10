Psaki Truth Bomb: GOP Silent On All Protests From The Right

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki humiliated Fox News over trying to distract from the overturning of Roe v. Wade by fear mongering peaceful protests at Supreme Court justices' houses.

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff followed the Republican line and asked about if Biden has been worried enough about demonstrations to Supreme Court justices.

Hoff echoed the unproven story that Alito ran from his home to hide which has been called out as a rumor by Aaron Blake.

Psaki repeated Biden's line about supporting peaceful protests and then whipped out a truth bomb.

Psaki said, "There are voices on the right who have called out this protest that are happening while remaining silent for years on protests that have happened outside of the houses of school board members, the Michigan Secretary of State, or including threats to women seeking reproductive health care or even an insurrection against our Capitol."

"So I know that there's an outrage right now (When isn't there?) I guess about protests that have been peaceful to date and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges homes, but the silence is pretty deafening about all of the other intimidation that we've seen to a number of people," she snapped.

Boom.

Right-wingers are doing everything they can trying to deflect from the upcoming horrific ruling from the radical conservative Supreme Court that will do irreparable damage to the country and open up a whole other can of worms of Salem witch type laws passed against women in this country.