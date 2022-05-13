Rep. Jayapal: I Would Never Call A Baby Illegal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal responded to Fox News' demonization of migrant babies so they can attack the Biden administration and the undocumented, while blaming them all for the shortage on baby formula.

As I wrote earlier, "These jackals are heartless monsters."

CNN's Jake Tapper played a clip from Fox and Friends, where they've coined a new phrase, "illegal babies" to attack immigration and Covid supply chain

issues.

Ainsley Earhardt, "They are giving the formula, all of these palettes of formula to the illegal babies on the border."

After the clip ended a furious Jayapal responded to these heinous attacks. "It's just disgusting," she told Jake Tapper.

"I would never call a baby illegal, and this apparently comes from the party that says they're pro-life, pro-family," Rep. Jayapal pointed out. "Didn't want to fund the child tax credit so millions of kids could come out of poverty. Don't want to provide child care, don't want to provide paid leave, family leave."

"I don't need to be lectured by people who won't even stand up for the children that are right here and then use a crisis like this to again do what they have always done, demonize immigrants. It's just ridiculous," she said.

Bravo, Rep. Jayapal.

Only demented right-wing Christians like these would attack any baby for political gain. Republicans in Congress refuse to vote for the policies that help all children, but they sure blow a lot of hot air out of their pie holes on TV claiming they love them.

The depth of depravity that Fox News broadcasts has no bounds.