Fox And Friends Would Prioritize Formula For Native White Babies

Early this morning on Fox and Friends, the three co-hosts attacked migrant babies because there's apparently some baby formula available to them.

How low can they go, to whip up hatred and anger? They are THIS CLOSE to suggesting "Whites-Only baby formula."

Seizing on a supposed tip from a border agent, Rep. Kat Cammack went on Hannity Thursday to scream that "illegal kids" are getting the formula.

A single picture is supposed to prove that the Biden administration is keeping your babies hungry and loading up baby formula at the border.

After spending a few minutes trashing Twitter, Steve Doocy did what conservatives would consider to be a comedy routine.

"Alexa, find me baby formula - we know there is a shortage," Doocy asked.

The sound of a baby crying replied.

Doocy said, "I always thought Alexa was a grown up."

The biggest idiot on cable television, Brian Kilmeade said, "And what [Alexa] would have said was go to border. That's where it's stocked."

Earhardt joined in the fun, "Kat Cammack is saying she got some pictures of our border children, illegal immigrant children are getting formula. She said there are vats of them. Big, big pallets of them on this truck being stocked at the border."

Doocy chimed, "So American families, there's a shortage, but if you're a migrant, don't worry, because Uncle Sam has a stash of that."

These jackals are heartless monsters.

45* stopped allowing imports of formula from Canada & Mexico.

Abbott killed two infants & hospitalized more with tainted formula.

They are in our custody, it is law to treat them civilly & with care.

Are you are pro-life for white babies, only? No need to answer. — Tracy L Cooper-I stand with Ukraine! 🇺🇦 (@TracyLCooper2) May 13, 2022