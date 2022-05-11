Shameless Ron DeSantis Bravely Sounds Alarm On... Communism!

Fascist-lite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill into law Monday establishing a new state holiday known as “Victims of Communism Day.” Public schools will now required to teach their students about communist regimes on that day. Isn't it ironic? Via the Washington Post:

The law states that starting next year “Victims of Communism Day” will be observed by public schools on Nov. 7. On that day, high-schoolers will receive lessons in their U.S. government classes about the “atrocities” that have been imposed by communist governments.

DeSantis said during a news conference that the day is meant to “to honor the more than 100 million people who have fallen victim to communist regimes across the world.”

“We want to make sure that every year, folks in Florida — but particularly our students — will learn about the evils of communism, the dictators who have led communist regimes and the hundreds of millions of individuals who have suffered and continue to suffer under the weight of this discredited ideology,” he said.