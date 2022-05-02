Ronny Jackson Refuses To Respond To Jan 6 Committee On Oath Keepers' Texts

The January 6 Committee is requesting three Republican lawmakers, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, and Ronny Jackson to cooperate and give testimony.

In particular, the former Presidential physician who said Trump could live for two hundred years because of his "genetics" was called upon regarding his relationship with the Oath Keepers.

"We write to seek your cooperation in advancing our investigation. First, while the January 6th attack on the Capitol was underway, members of the Oath Keepers, including its leader, Stewart Rhodes, exchanged encrypted messages asking members of the organization to provide you personally with security assistance, suggesting that you have “critical data to protect.”

The Committee has some serious questions for the now Texas Congressman.

"As you likely know from public disclosures, individuals in these groups have been charged with seditious conspiracy. Several of these individuals are alleged to have plotted the violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for that purpose. It is evident from the exchange above that the individuals believed the violence in the Capitol would threaten the lives and safety of Members of Congress. And the exchanges above raise several specific questions for you: Why would these individuals have an interest in your specific location? Why would they believe you “have critical data to protect?” Why would they direct their members to protect your personal safety? With whom did you speak by cell phone that day? The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys had contacts with a number of other individuals with whom you may also have been in contact. If you had no contact with the individuals who sent these messages, who else would have informed them of your security needs or your location? We would appreciate your assistance in answering these questions."

What critical data did Jackson supposedly have to pass on to the Oath Keepers?

Receiving personal protection from those that were hunting former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Pelosi is chilling.

UPDATE: