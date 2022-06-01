RSBN Host Says He Would Die To Prove Voter Fraud In 2020 Election

RSBN host Brian Glenn claimed he would "die on this hill" to prove voter fraud occurred against Trump. These people are very scary.
By John AmatoJune 1, 2022

RSBN was covering an Arizona State Senate True The Vote presentation when host Brian Glenn claimed he would "die on this hill" to prove voter fraud occurred against Trump.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is a streaming network that covers all of the extreme MAGA, evangelical, and insane Mike Lindell conferences. They recently were suspended from YouTube for violating the terms of service, but they stream all their stuff on Rumble and other wingnut media outlets.

Every credible fact checker has destroyed their specious claims to the dismay of Dinesh D'Souza, a platinum card-carrying MAGA grifter.

Glenn was interviewing the chair of the Arizona State Senate, Kelli Ward and Kari Lake, another Trump lovin' voter fraud BIG LIE nut, who is running for AZ Governor.

Ward said that RSBN was doing its part in saving the nation by helping to expose their voter fraud grievances.

"So that is laid bare so people can understand what is going on," Ward explained.

(We at C&L wonder if Ward knows what year we are living in at this moment.)

Glenn was all jacked up when this happened.

"This is the hill that we die on," Glenn swore. "I've said this over and over again. I am willing to die on this hill right now. If we don't do something about it, there is no USA. No country. No borders..."

Brian Glenn attacked Joe Biden for supposedly trying to eliminate the Second Amendment entirely from the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, just because the president wants common sense gun control measures enacted to help curtail the wave of massacres perpetrated by AR-15's and other weapons of mass murder.

As an aside, this conference is being run by the top Republicans in the state of Arizona. That is chilling in of itself.

Then RSBN's main host loudly proclaimed he's willing die to prove wackos like Mike Lindell and Dinesh D'Souza are correct, that Trump was robbed during the 2020 election.

This is as deluded as one can get.

This is also truly scary.

Very scary.

.

