Sen. Bill Cassidy Claims People Need AR-15s To Defend Themselves From Feral Pigs

It's like Republicans are trying to outdo one another for who can find the most asinine reason for letting Americans keep their assault rifles.

Source: Business Insider

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy this week said that he thought people still needed assault weapons to kill "feral pigs," inadvertently echoing an old meme about gun control.

In an interview published on Thursday, Vice News asked Cassidy whether he believed there was any room to ban assault weapons in the country.

The lawmaker was also asked why someone would ever need an AR-15 — the weapon used by the gunman in Tuesday's mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"If you talk to the people that own it, killing feral pigs in the, whatever, the middle of Louisiana. They'll wonder: 'Why would you take it away from me?'" Cassidy told Vice.

"I'm law-abiding, I've never done anything, I use it to kill feral pigs. The action of a criminal deprives me of my right," the senator added.