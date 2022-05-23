Subway's Substandard Practices

John Oliver gives an eye-opening run down of Subway's continuing substandard history.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 23, 2022

Personally, I avoid Subway restaurants at all costs. There are so many better choices out there, it's not been very difficult. But after watching John Oliver's takedown of Subway, all their scandals from bad bread to non-tuna tuna spread, and the way they screw over their franchisees, my determination never to step foot in one of their restaurants (and I use that term loosely) has grown exponentially. I would rather eat something I found on a subway floor than in a Subway restaurant.

Open thread below...

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue