Tiny Rescued Cat Becomes Internet Meme For Ukrainian Resistance

Shafa the cat was carried to safety after she survived alone for over a month on the seventh floor of a bombed-out apartment building in Borodianka.
Credit: Twitter: @LorenzoTheCat via Eugene Kibets
By Ed ScarceMay 7, 2022

According to reports, Eugene Kibets and his team have rescued over 400 cats and dogs in Ukraine in similar dire circumstances. This little cat spent upwards of a month trapped in a bombed-out building. Shafa_the_cat, as she's known online (shafa=cabinet), now has an Instagram account with over 15,000 followers. Apparently, her real name is Gloria and she's ten years old.

Source: Daily Mail

The fearsome feline was finally rescued after a team of animal retrievers found out about her plight and attended the scene in Borodyanka, a war-ravaged suburb of the capital.

Social media was aflame with desperate pleas to get her to safety from her precarious situation in the wrecked building high above ground.

When local hero Eugene Kibets enlisted friends to help bring her home, they swiftly summoned a fire engine with a crane tall enough to get her down.

A brave emergency services worker climbed to the lofty height and retrieved her.

capture

Eugene Kibets exemplifies the best of humanity protecting the helpless against tyranny and cruelty. This is all part of the incredible war effort in Ukraine. Not only have the people shown boundless heart and bottomless reserves of bravery and strength. The fact that rescuing animals of all kinds from Russian brutality remains high on the Ukrainian list of priorities only earns them greater devotion from their huge American cheering section, including the animal lovers at Crooks and Liars.

Huge shout-out to Lorenzo The Cat for approving use of the photos, and communicating the work of Eugene to the rest of the world.

Image approved for use by Lorenzo The Cat.

