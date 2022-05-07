Tiny Rescued Cat Becomes Internet Meme For Ukrainian Resistance

Shafa the cat was carried to safety after she survived alone for over a month on the seventh floor of a bombed-out apartment building in Borodianka.

According to reports, Eugene Kibets and his team have rescued over 400 cats and dogs in Ukraine in similar dire circumstances. This little cat spent upwards of a month trapped in a bombed-out building. Shafa_the_cat, as she's known online (shafa=cabinet), now has an Instagram account with over 15,000 followers. Apparently, her real name is Gloria and she's ten years old.

Source: Daily Mail

A tiny cat was carried to safety after she survived alone for over a month on the seventh floor of a wrecked Kyiv apartment building. The fearsome feline was finally rescued after a team of animal retrievers found out about her plight and attended the scene in Borodyanka, a war-ravaged suburb of the capital. Social media was aflame with desperate pleas to get her to safety from her precarious situation in the wrecked building high above ground. When local hero Eugene Kibets enlisted friends to help bring her home, they swiftly summoned a fire engine with a crane tall enough to get her down. A brave emergency services worker climbed to the lofty height and retrieved her.

Holy Sh#t he did it! Eugene Kibets got the cat from the 7th floor of a bombed building. I know this is crazy, but amid the horror of war we have to celebrate the good in humanity. #UkraineHero pic.twitter.com/PctfzsEQSY — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) May 2, 2022

Before and After---it's amazing what a little human kindness can do. #Ukraine. 🇺🇦🐱🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ho34qJqSax — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) May 2, 2022

First food; looks like he’ll be ok pic.twitter.com/4rXAJfLvEE — CharlieTheCat (@CharlieCatlife) May 2, 2022

This cat, rescued from the seventh floor of a destroyed building in Kyiv Oblast is everyone of us in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1QNLLbGeDq — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) May 6, 2022

A cat was rescued from 7th floor of a house shelled by the Russian occupiers in the ruined #Borodyanka. The animal sat there for a month. She is now being treated at a local animal clinic, where she was started taking food again. #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/fSfCXDh7y1 — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) May 3, 2022

Owner of the rescued cat from #Borodianka has recognized her. The cat's name is Gloria, she's 10 years old. When bombings began, she hid so well they couldn't find her and had to save themselves. Now Gloria is being cared for by volunteers, but owner hopes to get her back. pic.twitter.com/nMsQhXExCz — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 7, 2022

Common Ukrainian cat.



There are now memes about a cat rescued from a destroyed building in Borodyanka in #Ukraine. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/QJYcI4TSbc — Orchid 🇺🇦👩🏻‍💻SAVE MY DAD👨‍👩‍👧 (@orchidgoth) May 4, 2022

Eugene Kibets exemplifies the best of humanity protecting the helpless against tyranny and cruelty. This is all part of the incredible war effort in Ukraine. Not only have the people shown boundless heart and bottomless reserves of bravery and strength. The fact that rescuing animals of all kinds from Russian brutality remains high on the Ukrainian list of priorities only earns them greater devotion from their huge American cheering section, including the animal lovers at Crooks and Liars.

Huge shout-out to Lorenzo The Cat for approving use of the photos, and communicating the work of Eugene to the rest of the world.

Image approved for use by Lorenzo The Cat.