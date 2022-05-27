Trump Bashes Kellyanne Conway For Telling The Truth

No one can ever, ever say Trump lost the election. He will not put up with that.
Trump Bashes Kellyanne Conway For Telling The Truth
Credit: Screengrab combo
May 27, 2022

Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump IT Girl is now the Dissed Girl and is in the MAGA doghouse for writing in her new book that she told Trump he lost the 2020 election.

If you know anything about the jizztrumpet, then you knew he would react this way.

No one is ever allowed to tell the truth and admit Trump got creamed in the 2020 presidential election.

Either you lie or you die, metaphorically speaking.

Trump's proof is now all wrapped up into the much maligned and fact-checked to pieces 2000 Mules, the movie that was made by Dinesh (Trump pardoned me) D'Souza.

Poor pouty baby.

