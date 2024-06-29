Late Night Music Club: Todd Rundgren/Utopia, 'Love Is The Answer'

Light of the world, shine on me

Love is the answer

Shine on us all, set us free

Love is the answer.



"Love Is the Answer" is a song written by Todd Rundgren and performed with his band Utopia. It is the closing track on their 1977 album Oops! Wrong Planet, and was the only single released from the album.

Two years later, England Dan & John Ford Coley released their version as the lead single from their seventh studio album. It reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 1979 and spent two weeks atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Still sounds great after all these years!