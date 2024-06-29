Late Night Music Club: Todd Rundgren/Utopia, 'Love Is The Answer'

Todd wrote it, but England Dan and John Ford Coley had the hit.
By Susie Madrak
June 29, 2024

Light of the world, shine on me
Love is the answer
Shine on us all, set us free
Love is the answer.

"Love Is the Answer" is a song written by Todd Rundgren and performed with his band Utopia. It is the closing track on their 1977 album Oops! Wrong Planet, and was the only single released from the album.

Two years later, England Dan & John Ford Coley released their version as the lead single from their seventh studio album. It reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 1979 and spent two weeks atop the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Still sounds great after all these years!

