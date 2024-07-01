Unhinged Lindsey Graham Threatens Retribution If Republicans Regain Power

Dana "It's not my job to fact check anyone" Bash strikes again while Lindsey Graham went on a lie-filled diatribe threatening Biden and other Democrats if Trump lands back in the White House.

While discussing the presidential "debate" debacle on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and allowing Graham to rail on and on about Joe Biden supposedly being "compromised" with zero push back, Bash asked Graham about Trump's response on whether he'd accept the results of the election or not. Graham proceeded to tell Bash that he had no concerns (never mind that pesky January 6th incident both he and Bash completely ignored) before going on this unhinged rant about all the investigations they want to launch to get even for Trump if he's returned to power.

GRAHAM: Yes. Yes. I mean, what are you supposed to say? Yes, I will accept it no matter if I thought I was cheated? I'm not worried about him accepting the results of the election. I'm worried about between now and November. Does Iran get a nuclear weapon because they think Joe Biden's so compromised, he's not going to do anything about it? You know, Dana, you all did a good job. You let them talk. You're not fact-checkers. You let them talk. You know, 13 Americans did die in Afghanistan on Biden's watch from a disastrous withdrawal. But you got a compliant media and a lockstep Democratic Party who cheers bad policy. Have you heard one person named to replace Biden that would do anything different on the border? No. Have you heard anybody criticize his withdrawal from Afghanistan they're considering replacing him with? So this is a very dangerous time for America and the world at large. This election turned from this debate. Clearly, President Biden is compromised. But, most importantly, his policies are not working. And Jim Clyburn said, if you like what's going on, you will get -- going to get more of it; 70 percent of the people in this country think we're going in the wrong direction. The Democrats keep calling President Trump a felon. Well, be careful what you wish for. I expect there will be investigations of Biden's criminality at the border. If I'm Mayorkas, I should be worried that somebody is going to come after you because you have abused the parole statute. The Hunter Biden laptop, all 51 of the people who signed the letter saying the laptop was fake and Russian disinformation. I hope somebody looks at you, because that's election interference. So we're -- this country is going to have a resetting here. And using the Biden standard of glorifying political prosecutions, a Pandora's box has been opened. Whether he steps down or not, accountability is coming to him.

Of course Bash didn't bother to counter any of that nonsense, and instead asked this lame follow up and allowed Graham to rant some more, unchallenged.

BASH: I want to get to a couple of important issues, sir, but you just warned of retribution. GRAHAM: Yes. I warned that the Pandora's box opened by the Democrats is going to be applied here. There should be an investigation of Mayorkas and Biden for abusing the parole statute that led to the murder of Laken Riley. They let the accused killer out because of lack of capacity. They paroled him illegally. I think the criminality of the Biden border policy should be looked at. We should look at how people lied about the Hunter Biden laptop being fake, when it was real. Yes, I expect people to look at that. You had a January 6 Committee looking at what happened on January 6. I hope there will be a committee looking at border policies that have led to the rape and murder of lots of Americans, people from 18 to 30 died by fentanyl poisoning, coming through a broken border. BASH: OK. GRAHAM: Yes, I hope that does happen.

And with that, Bash just moved along and changed the topic. No questions on why Joe Biden is supposedly "compromised" or pointing out that the attack is pure projection to distract from Trump, or the fact that the so-called "laptop" with no chain of custody was Russian disinformation, or that none of the things he's attacking Biden and Mayorkas for on the border are things either of them would be criminally liable for, and the fact that Republicans who've refused to work with Biden on immigration policy have some responsibility there as well.

Bash just did the same disservice we saw with Trump by allowing Graham to Gish gallop his way through the entire interview. Shameful.