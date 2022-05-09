White House Announces Subsidized Internet For Low-Income Users

This is some pretty good news for a lot of people, just another one of those policies that mysteriously happen in a Democratic administration. Via the Associated Press:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households. With the new commitment from the internet providers, some 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for 100 megabits per second, or higher speed, service — making internet service fully paid for with the government subsidy if they sign up with one of the providers participating in the program.

I don't remember any Republicans voting for this, although they'll be falling all over themselves to take credit: