Armed 'Stop White Replacement' Mob Descends On Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth is a day that we should all celebrate, but that was too much to ask of a white mob that descended on a festival honoring Emancipation Day in Franklin, Tennessee. I feel like this should be illegal, but the police just asked the two groups, consisting of people carrying signs that read "White Lives Matter" and "Stop White Replacement," to leave, WSMV reports.

According to the outlet, the Franklin police said that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Via WSMV:

Members of each group were also reportedly handing out pamphlets saying they are protesting because "the anti-white system is committed to our physical genocide" to festival attendees before police arrived. Authorities asked both groups to leave and they complied. No violence or arrests were reported after Franklin officers intervened.

Saying "White Lives Matter" is just a way to discount the Black Lives Matter movement. And to prove that white lives aren't at risk from the police, the mob of armed white guys that tried to disrupt a Juneteenth event didn't even get a harsh talking to by the cops. If it was a mob of Black people, things might have turned out differently.

The mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., in May was called a racially motivated attack. The suspect reportedly penned a 180-page document filled with hateful rants about race and ties to the "great replacement" theory.