The two-faced former attorney general would have you believe he was a concerned bystander to Trump's coordination of the effort to overthrow the election.

I don't know how he kept a straight face during his testimony to the Jan. 6th select committee. Was he under oath?

Here’s Barr in June 2020 saying that mail-in voting “opens the floodgates of fraud,” even though there is no credible evidence of substantial mail-in voter fraud. Barr voted by mail himself in 2012 & 2019. https://t.co/iDkwHIaKfI — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

In July Barr attacked mail-in voting again, this time saying that foreign governments would themselves mail-in phony ballots. Again, mail-in voting has been used for decades w/o evidence or suggestion of this concern. https://t.co/O9EyP2aZky — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Remember when Barr was asked directly in a televised interview about whether U.S. intelligence reports pointed to election interference by China or Russia? And he said”China.” An assertion vehemently contradicted by others who saw the classified reports? https://t.co/mnlhTxSili — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

The point is that Bill Barr encouraged misinformation about absentee ballots as inherently vulnerable to fraud, & undergirded Trump’s attempted diversion from Russia by appearing to support the claim that China was attempting to influence the election for Biden. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Worse, Barr now tells us that he knew the President, with 8 weeks left in office, was volatile and “detached from reality,” and that his response was to resign and then publish a book about it a year later. This is not a heroic legacy. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Let me just end this with the text of Barr’s 12/14 resignation letter in which he describes how proud he is of having served with Trump & lauds Trump for “advancing the rule of law.” Is this the resignation letter you send to someone you think is unhinged? https://t.co/tZhbRoRlve — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Clearly, Bill Barr see which way the wind is now blowing. And like the ethical windsock that he is, he's going with it.