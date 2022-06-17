Captured On Video: Racist Threatening Southbay Tamale Vendor

This is America under Trump's "leadership."
By John AmatoJune 17, 2022

In San Pedro California, a Mexican vendor, who has been selling tamales for the past five years, was berated a few weeks ago by a racist Long Beach resident screaming racist obscenities and making threats.

CBS Los Angeles played the cell phone video captured by vendor Juan Aguilar of Tamales El Primo:

“Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! Get your f*cking wetback a** outta here,” the man says in the video. “Son of a b*tch. I’m going to get you, you mother*cker.”

This is the type of hate that has flourished in America during and after Trump's so-called "leadership."

Neighbors identified the man as Chris Shelby.

Edin Alex Enamorado, a street vendor activist, saw the video and organized a community action to support the tamales vendor. This action helped sell around 2000 tamales.

This is hate on display and Aguilar filed a complaint regarding the incident with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Juan Aguilar said in an interview, “I was mad because although I’ve had people say things before it’s never been this severe where the person is coming at me and going as far as kicking my cooler,” he said in Spanish. “And it’s not okay. This abuse these types of people do is horrible.”

We hope this racist enjoyed the huge crowds outside his house buying tamales from his "victim."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue