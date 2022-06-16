Drag Queens Next On The Ron Desantis Menu

Does Ron DeSantis even know who Florida is?
By John AmatoJune 16, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now considering using Child Protective Services to investigate parents who allegedly take their kids to drag shows.

You heard right.

"We have child protective statutes on the books. We have laws against child endangerment,” said the Governor. “Now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age-appropriate.”

DeSantis usually drags the bowels of right-wing extremism to legislate the state of Florida, but this time he was influenced by a Texas state legislator who wants to ban minors from attending drag shows in the state.

Why the outrage? Because they saw one video. That's all it takes for homophobic activists to pounce.

The attacks on the LGBTQIA community from the corrupt religious right characters dominating the GOP are intensifying minute-by-minute.

It used to be just the creeps from Focus on the Family and Pat Robertson's crew that relentlessly attacked the gay community, but now odious bigotry is being transmitted to the highest political offices controlled by Republicans.

Enter Ron DeSantis.

Republicans are considering forming a 'parents police' and if a family does not conform to fit their culture war memes, then they will try and remove your child from your care. Fascism rules the roost.

You can always count on The Daily Wire's Candace Owens to triple down on the faux outrage with disgusting views.

She claims the "government is sponsoring mental illness." Because most gays are "mentally ill" according to Ben Shapiro.

Owens: "[Parents] can say it on Facebook that they are wonderful accepting and loving adults. In reality, they are under-qualified to have children and should have their children taken away from them."

