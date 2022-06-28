Ex-RNC Chair: GOP Will 'Absolutely' Kill Filibuster For National Abortion Ban

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele warned that Republicans will "absolutely" do away with the Senate filibuster in order to enact a federal abortion ban if they take over the chamber next year
During a Monday appearance on MSNBC, Steele was asked if he agreed with Democrats who are concerned that Republicans might kill the filibuster to enact a 15-week abortion ban.

"Yes, without a doubt or hesitation," Steele agreed. "They'll set the marker."

"Do you think they'll kill the filibuster to do it?" MSNBC host Katy Tur asked.

"Absolutely," Steele confirmed. "Because it's in their base's interest to do so. That's the difference politically between the two parties. Republicans will go, 'Oh, yeah, the Constitution and the filibuster, all the tradition, the sanctity of the Senate.' They don't give a rat's patootie about that when it's the bottom line in politics and power."

"So absolutely, a national ban on abortion will be one of the first pieces of legislation probably next to impeaching Joe Biden," he concluded.

