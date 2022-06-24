FBI Raids 'Cult' Churches Near Military Bases Yesterday

Apparently linked to a massive ripoff of the GI Bill.
By Susie MadrakJune 24, 2022

Via Raw Story, this caught my eye today, mostly because of the optics. You don't want the feds targeting churches without a really good reason -- but it looks like they had one:

On Thursday, KWTX reported that the FBI has raided three churches across the South — including a church in Killeen, Texas said to be targeting servicemembers from the nation's largest Army base.

"'I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,' FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX," said the report.

Turns out, a group called Veterans Education Success sent a letter in 2020 reporting the churches for ripping off the GI Bill program through their fake "bible seminaries" -- which consisted mostly of soldiers providing free labor and education payments to the schools. Kind of like multi-level marketing scams.

Just like Jesus would do!

Click on the link for all the frauding these churches were doing. Crazy!

