Former Gazprombank Executive Joins Foreign Legion To Fight Against Russians

Vice President of Russia's Gazprombank, Igor Volobuev joined the Russian Freedom Legion in Ukraine to fight against Russian imperialism.
By Ed ScarceJune 12, 2022

When Igor Volobuev defected from Russia several weeks ago and left his posh lifestyle as a top executive at one of Russia's largest banks the move was seen as extraordinary. Now he's joined the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and is learning how to use an AK-74 against those same Russians who've invaded his homeland and he's now urging other Russians to join him.

Though born in Ukraine, Volobuev became a Russian citizen after the fall of the Soviet Union and still has his Russian passport.

Source: Digi24

Former Vice President of the Russian Gazprombank Bank Igor Volobuev joined the "Freedom of Russia" Legion. He said in an interview that he had come to Ukraine to defend his hometown of Aktirka with a gun.

"Boys in Russia, if you hate the Putin regime, if you want Russia to become a free and democratic country, then join," Volobuev said in a video.

In an interview, he explained why he left Russia.

He said that he was born in Aktirka, that he went to school there and that he had family and friends there.

"In a few days (since the beginning of the war) I decided that I could no longer live in Russia. Because the Russians killed my father, they killed my acquaintances, my close friends. My father lived in a cold basement for a long time. For a month.
...
"I couldn't stand among those people anymore. You shake hands with them, you smile, you look at this war like a horror movie and at the same time you pretend you don't care."

Discussion

