Gazprombank VP Quits Russia, Vows To Fight With Ukraine Defense

Igor Volobuev, vice-president of the powerful Gazprombank, has not only left Russia for Ukraine, he intends to join their defense forces. Via The Insider:

“I couldn’t bear to stay in Russia any longer. I’m an ethnic Ukrainian, born in Okhtyrka, and I couldn't stay on the sidelines watching Russia ravaging my motherland. My visit is an act of penitence. I want to scrub myself clean from my Russian past. I will remain in Ukraine until its victory,” announced Volobuev.

[...] He defined Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a war crime.

“This crime is being committed by Putin, the Russian government, and, in fact, the people of Russia. Because it’s not Putin who is killing Ukrainians, looting houses, or raping women here. It's the Russian people. And even though I’m an ethnic Ukrainian, I’m also responsible for that. I feel ashamed, and I will spend the rest of my life repenting because my share of responsibility is twice as big: I’m not just a Russian national. I was born [in Ukraine] and lived here for 18 years, so my responsibility is twice or three times as big,” said Volobuev.