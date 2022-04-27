Gazprombank VP Quits Russia, Vows To Fight With Ukraine Defense

“I want to scrub myself clean from my Russian past. I will remain in Ukraine until its victory," Igor Volobuev said.
Gazprombank VP Quits Russia, Vows To Fight With Ukraine Defense
Credit: The Insider
By Susie MadrakApril 27, 2022

Igor Volobuev, vice-president of the powerful Gazprombank, has not only left Russia for Ukraine, he intends to join their defense forces. Via The Insider:

“I couldn’t bear to stay in Russia any longer. I’m an ethnic Ukrainian, born in Okhtyrka, and I couldn't stay on the sidelines watching Russia ravaging my motherland. My visit is an act of penitence. I want to scrub myself clean from my Russian past. I will remain in Ukraine until its victory,” announced Volobuev.

[...] He defined Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a war crime.

“This crime is being committed by Putin, the Russian government, and, in fact, the people of Russia. Because it’s not Putin who is killing Ukrainians, looting houses, or raping women here. It's the Russian people. And even though I’m an ethnic Ukrainian, I’m also responsible for that. I feel ashamed, and I will spend the rest of my life repenting because my share of responsibility is twice as big: I’m not just a Russian national. I was born [in Ukraine] and lived here for 18 years, so my responsibility is twice or three times as big,” said Volobuev.

He also said he believed the deaths of Gazprombank’s former vice-president, Vladislav Avaev, and his family, were murder made to look like a murder-suicide.

More and more high-profile Russians are deserting the country, whether in disgust or to save their own necks. Not good news for Putin!

