Here's What A Real Expert Has To Say About Active Shooters

This is what we do to children instead of controlling guns.
By Susie MadrakJune 6, 2022

March for Our Lives has released a stunning new video in which a young girl is brought in as an expert on how to act when there's an active shooter. Via CNN:

This event isn’t a real team building exercise, however, but a powerful new PSA put out by March For Our Lives, the gun control group that formed in the wake of 2018’s Parkland school shooting. The PSA, titled “Generation Lockdown,” seeks to build support for the passage of a bill in the US Senate that would expand background checks for guns.

As Kayleigh talks about the techniques schoolchildren have been taught to live through a shooting – including playing a game to see who can “stay quietest the longest” – pictures of kids crouched under tables and hiding in bathrooms flash on the screen.

She also tells the workers that they can’t speak or cry during the attack because that would give away their position away to the shooter.

This is what our children and grandchildren are being taught in school. And if it doesn't break your heart, you may not have one.

